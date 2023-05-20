Just in time for summer, welcome home to this better than new ranch with an oversized 3 car garage in the Castlegate community! Just completed in 2020, this one-story home is move-in ready on .7 acres features a spacious open floor plan with a stunning cathedral ceiling and gas fireplace in the great room. Pristine hardwoods throughout the home - not an inch of carpet in this meticulously maintained home. Well appointed gourmet kitchen with granite counters, custom white kitchen cabinets and an island with room for bar stools. Impressive primary bedroom with a large walk-in closet, tile shower, granite counters and plenty of storage. Spend your summer days at the community pool and enjoy the peace and quiet from your covered back deck overlooking the large yard with endless possibilities. This home will not disappoint, schedule a tour of your new home today! Previous buyer terminated due to issues qualifying for the loan. Home appraised at list price.