3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $379,888

Adorable well maintained farmhouse style 3bed/2bath home. NO HOA! Beautiful upgraded kitchen, large pantry, plenty of closet space, private backyard with plenty of patio space for entertaining. Front and back porch ceiling fans. Large private lot, located convenient to the Troutman and South Statesville area, just minutes from I-77. Measurements and professional photos coming soon. TYPE IN 197 WATERING TROUGH INTO GPS, HOME IS ACROSS THE STREET.

