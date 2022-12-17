3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $379,000

Like new home in the sought-after community of Hidden Lakes! This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home features open concept living, and high-end features throughout, and is perfect for entertaining! The beautiful kitchen has an island and plenty of cabinet space that flow into an inviting living room. Downstairs you will also find an office for all your work-from-home needs. Upstairs you will find an extra entertainment/playroom along with a large primary suite with double vanity sinks and a walk-in closet and generously sized secondary bedrooms. Minutes to I-77, and I-40 and convenient to Lake Norman State Park, Downtown Statesville, Troutman, and Mooresville entertainment, dining, and shopping. Schedule your private showing today!