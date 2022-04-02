3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $375,000

3 bedroom,2 bathroom home in fabulous condition. Built 2018. No HOA
A woman is facing an assault charge following a shooting Friday afternoon.
A man was stabbed to death Monday night and a woman is now in custody.
A Statesville man has been charged with murder and is being held without bond.
A Taylorsville woman who earlier this year pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $15 million has signaled she is willing to begin making restitution payments ahead of her sentencing.
West Iredell High School revealed its scholar sports teams and scholar athletes this week.
WESTLAKE — Officials at Booker T. Washington National Monument are asking the public for help in unraveling one of its biggest mysteries.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 13-19. For more information regarding specific plots …
Three Iredell County high school students, Jaira Pyrant and Aida Saake, both ninth graders at South Iredell and Scarlett Houser, a 10th grader…
Statesville is looking for a new head football coach. Randall Gusler has retired from that position after 16 seasons.
Twenty-five years ago:
