Amazing home on .67 acres, in a Gated Community! This home has a Spacious Dining room that flows into a very open kitchen and living room. The kitchen is high quality, has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The living room has high vaulted ceilings that give it a very open feel! The home has a split floor plan with the primary bedroom on one side of the home and the other bedrooms on the other. The front Office could easily be used as a 4th bedroom. The large Primary bedroom has high tray ceilings and the bathroom has a garden tub and shower with dual sinks! The back deck is perfect for grilling or just enjoying the green, private space! The yard is spacious with a gentle slop. It is one of the flatter lots in the neighborhood. Northlake neighborhood is gated and has a community Pool, Clubhouse, Walking Trails, and Lake/Pond for your enjoyment! You will want to see this one for yourself!