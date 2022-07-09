3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $375,000

Looking for a new construction, but don't have 1-2 years to wait on building? Look no further! This new construction home is packed with features and sits on a 1-acre corner lot. Just minutes to Downtown Statesville and under half an hour to Mooresville, while still outside of city limits - so no city taxes! This home boasts an open floor plan, with waterproof laminate wood flooring, granite countertops, an oversized kitchen island, vaulted ceiling in living room, and a beautiful master suite equipped with double vanities. The gorgeous tile in both of the bathrooms and laundry room gives the home a custom feel. Don't miss your opportunity to own this exquisite new construction home.