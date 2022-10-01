3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $374,900

NEW CONSTRUCTION IN STATESVILLE ON BEAUTIFUL 1AC LOT! Home features an open floor plan with HUGE drop zone off garage entrance. Large kitchen with lots of cabinet storage, island with room for seating, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash and walk in pantry. Sliding door to access back concrete patio and private, large backyard. Master suite upstairs with large walk in closet, double sink vanity with tile shower walls & flooring and privacy toilet. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms, hall bathroom with tile flooring, linen closet and tiled laundry room. Large landing area at top of steps with space for two desks. Huge bonus room with double door entry! Minutes from I77 & the heart of downtown Statesville. Many upgraded features such as spray foam insulation, quartz countertops, comfort height/ elongated toilets! (Photos of completed home are like images of same home previously built- colors & selections will vary)