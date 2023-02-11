This home is a beautiful and spacious residence that offers both comfort and style. This charming home features an open floor plan, with a warm and inviting living room that flows seamlessly into the kitchen, breakfast nook, and dining room. The kitchen is equipped with modern stainless-steel appliances, ample cabinetry and counter space, and a large island with a breakfast bar. The house has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, including a large primary suite with a bathroom and a large walk-in closet. The secondary bedrooms are all well-sized and feature plenty of natural light and closet space. The house also has a loft upstairs that is perfect for a play area or home office. The large, fully fenced backyard has plenty of space for outdoor entertaining.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $374,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The City of Statesville’s downtown social district, The ‘Ville, will officially open on Friday.
A former candidate for Statesville City Council was arrested in connection with a reported sexual assault on a child.
OLIN—One of the perks of winning it ALL: championship rings.
"I've never seen anything like that," the pest control company's owner said. "The more acorns I pulled out from the wall, the more there were.…
While his career as a Christian county music artist might be keeping him touring for the next two months, Shellem Cline always remembers where…