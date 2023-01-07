 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $371,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION located only minutes off Exit 45 off Interstate 77! This 3BR/2.5BA home features granite countertops, fireplace in great room with shiplap surround, tile in all bathrooms, plus much more! Quality construction shown throughout the home and framed with 2x6 studs to give more room for additional insulation! Schedule your appointment to view this home ASAP while it is still available! Builder willing to contribute to buy down interest rate for buyer!

