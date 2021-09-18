 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $370,000

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $370,000

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $370,000

New construction home offers hardwoods in entry, dining, great room, kitchen, hall to laundry. Tile in bathrooms, laundry with granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Custom cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms with stainless steel appliances. Bonus room on 2nd floor. This is a beautiful community. Call agent for more details. The photos are for viewing only.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert