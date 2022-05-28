 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $370,000

New construction build located just off of Interstate 40. 3 Bedroom 2 full bathroom with large back yard. House will include sand & finish hardwoods throughout main living areas, carpet in bedrooms, tile in bathrooms. Hardwood/Carpet/paint colors are available to be picked at buyers choice if under contract prior to that task being completed or ordered.City water & septic & propane fireplace located in the family room.

