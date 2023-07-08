This two-story floor plan features an open-concept layout. The home boasts 3 bedrooms and two and a half bathroom, including a stunning private master suite with a separate shower and tub. The covered front porch gives this home great curb appeal while the private back yard provides a perfect outdoor space to sit and relax in the evenings. With granite countertops, wood cabinetry, higher ceilings, open floor plan that allows you to entertain while cooking, recessed lighting and the kitchen is the stunning centerpiece of the home.