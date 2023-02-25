This home is a beautiful and spacious residence that offers both comfort and style. This charming home features an open floor plan, with a warm and inviting living room that flows seamlessly into the kitchen, breakfast nook, and dining room. The kitchen is equipped with modern stainless-steel appliances, ample cabinetry and counter space, and a large island with a breakfast bar. The house has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, including a large primary suite with a bathroom and a large walk-in closet. The secondary bedrooms are all well-sized and feature plenty of natural light and closet space. The house also has a loft upstairs that is perfect for a play area or home office. The large, fully fenced backyard has plenty of space for outdoor entertaining.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $369,900
