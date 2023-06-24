Welcome to 112 Cypress Acres Lane! This move-in ready home features 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. The living room has vaulted ceilings and is open to the dining area and kitchen. LVP flooring ran throughout the entire home. Kitchen has all stainless appliances and granite countertops. The home also has a covered front porch, private back deck, fenced in backyard with fruit trees, 2 car garage and ample driveway parking. The property sits on 0.48 acres and is close to I-77. No HOA!!
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $369,900
-
- Updated
