Here is your chance to own a brand new home in the beautiful neighborhood of Augusta Greens! Minutes away from I-40 and right next door to River Oaks Golf Club. This is a great home for anyone and everyone. This property will have luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main level. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms and carpet in the bedrooms. All bedrooms will be upstairs as well as an office. Paint color will be "City Loft" by Sherwin-Williams which is very similar to an agreeable grey. No HOA! Seller offering 3% to buyers agents and $10,000 towards buyers closing costs! Call me for additional details and schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $369,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It wasn’t that long ago that musician Dani Kerr was telling people in her theater class at West Iredell High School that she enjoyed working b…
The Statesville Police Department, in conjunction with the United States Marshals Service and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation…
A Statesville man has been charged after leading Taylorsville officers on a chase that topped speeds of 140 mph on Sunday.
A Statesville man was found guilty on multiple child pornography charges.
Sarah Beth Thompson of Statesville has been accepted, by audition, into the Carolina Ballet’s 2023 Summer Ballet Intensive, which is the train…