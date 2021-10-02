Don't miss your chance at this STUNNING, recently built home in the highly sought after Northlake subdivision! Featuring a chef's kitchen with granite counter tops, gorgeous white tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances that flow perfectly into the dining and family rooms. Upstairs has a huge bonus room. The expansive master bedroom includes a recently updated, gorgeous bathroom consisting of a walk in closet, a soaking tub, and a spacious countertop with double sinks. This home consists of two spacious secondary bedrooms with their own separate bathrooms that have just had the carpet replaced. The home features new carpet throughout along with fresh paint and gorgeous shiplap accent walls in the living room and office. The back yard is the perfect entertaining space featuring a large twelve foot by fourteen foot deck that is screened in with a partial covered patio; perfect for a family BBQ! And the owners are willing to leave the matching wooden furniture on the deck.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $365,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A man was found dead inside of a vehicle in the parking lot of the Statesville Police Department early Sunday afternoon.
- Updated
South Iredell High School went into lockdown twice on Wednesday after an expelled student tried to return to campus in an effort to confront t…
At 8:50 p.m. Tuesday the Statesville Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on Harrison Street in Statesville. Arriving uni…
- Updated
Law enforcement deployed canines, drones, and a helicopter in the search for a man in Troutman on Friday.
A brief round of applause and a chorus of thank yous filled the normally-quiet air of the board chambers in Mooresville Town Hall on June 10. After more than an hour of public comment was heard by members of the Mooresville Planning Board from residents of the Silverhook and Gibbs Road communities, board chair Steve McGlothlin made the official announcement that a request meant to facilitate an “automotive country club facility” at the end of North Gibbs Road was not approved, denied by a 4-2 margin.
- Updated
A cyber tip led to the arrest of a Statesville man in connection with an investigation into a report of child pornography.
- Updated
A Stony Point man was shot in the leg and a second man is facing charges.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 16-22. …
10-year-old Virginia girl who died of COVID had been assigned to walk sick students to school nurse's office, mom says
- Updated
A Suffolk child who died of COVID served as class "nurse," her mother wrote, walking all the sick children to the clinic.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 10-16. For more information regarding specific plots …