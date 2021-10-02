 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $365,000

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $365,000

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $365,000

Don't miss your chance at this STUNNING, recently built home in the highly sought after Northlake subdivision! Featuring a chef's kitchen with granite counter tops, gorgeous white tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances that flow perfectly into the dining and family rooms. Upstairs has a huge bonus room. The expansive master bedroom includes a recently updated, gorgeous bathroom consisting of a walk in closet, a soaking tub, and a spacious countertop with double sinks. This home consists of two spacious secondary bedrooms with their own separate bathrooms that have just had the carpet replaced. The home features new carpet throughout along with fresh paint and gorgeous shiplap accent walls in the living room and office. The back yard is the perfect entertaining space featuring a large twelve foot by fourteen foot deck that is screened in with a partial covered patio; perfect for a family BBQ! And the owners are willing to leave the matching wooden furniture on the deck.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mooresville neighborhood files lawsuit against town to stop rezoning
Latest Headlines

Mooresville neighborhood files lawsuit against town to stop rezoning

A brief round of applause and a chorus of thank yous filled the normally-quiet air of the board chambers in Mooresville Town Hall on June 10. After more than an hour of public comment was heard by members of the Mooresville Planning Board from residents of the Silverhook and Gibbs Road communities, board chair Steve McGlothlin made the official announcement that a request meant to facilitate an “automotive country club facility” at the end of North Gibbs Road was not approved, denied by a 4-2 margin.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert