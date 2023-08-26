$5,000 CLOSING COST CREDIT W/ ACCEPTED OFFER. NEW CONSTRUCTION NO HOA ON .5 ACRE LOT! Home features an open floor plan with HUGE drop zone off garage entrance. Large kitchen with lots of cabinet storage, island with room for seating, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash and walk in pantry. Sliding door to access back concrete patio and private, large backyard. Master suite upstairs with large walk in closet, double sink vanity with tile shower walls & flooring and privacy toilet. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms, hall bathroom with tile flooring, linen closet and tiled laundry room. Large landing area at top of steps with space for two desks. Huge bonus room with double door entry! Minutes from I77 & the heart of downtown Statesville. Many upgraded features such as spray foam insulation, quartz countertops, comfort height/ elongated toilets!
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $364,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
Why does the state charge a fee to make something more convenient? — G.C.
OLIN—North Iredell officially unveiled its brand new turf field Friday night. Not amused, South Iredell spoiled the season’s grand opening wit…
Start times for Friday’s high school football games involving Iredell County teams have been delayed due to the impending heat.
The father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley was killed in a home explosion in North Carolina early Tuesday morning, authorities say.
A Statesville man is facing arson and cruelty to animal charges after a house fire Wednesday claimed the life of one dog.