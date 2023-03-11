Come home to quality and style! This new construction home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom, a bonus room and a 2 car garage. This home is loaded with modern finishes, including stainless steel Frigidaire appliances. As soon as you step inside, you'll fall in love with the cozy open floor plan, with plenty of natural light. The fully equipped kitchen is ideal for anyone, with granite countertops, and plenty of storage space. All bedrooms except one will be located on the main level and the primary suite features a luxurious bathroom and a massive walk-in closet. No HOA! We're offering a special incentive for buyers - a 2.5% commission to the buyer’s agent as well as $5000 of buyer expenses paid. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this amazing new construction home. Contact us today to schedule a tour and learn more.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $364,900
