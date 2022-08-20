Here is your chance to own a brand new home in the peaceful neighborhood of Meadowview Estates. This property will have vinyl siding on the exterior, as well as luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main level, granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, and carpet in the bedrooms. All kitchen appliances are included. All bedrooms will be upstairs as well as an office. This property is very conveniently located near Golf Courses, I-40, I-77, and Downtown Statesville. Currently offering 2% seller paid closing costs! This property will likely be complete by early August. Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $364,900
