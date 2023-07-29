This 3-bed/2.5 bath home located in Hidden Lakes is awaiting its new owners. This stunning 3 bed/2.5 bath home features an open floor plan, with a warm and inviting living room that flows into the kitchen, breakfast nook, flex room and a 2-car garage with a 6-foot add on for extra space. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, exhaust hood, granite countertops, breakfast bar/island, ample storage and counter space perfect for those who love to cook. The upstairs features a spacious primary suite with dual vanities and a walk-in closet, secondary bedrooms, a loft & laundry room. The lot is one of the largest lots in the neighborhood with beautiful greenery for a view perfect for entertaining. Enjoy the beautiful community pool on those hot summer days. Conveniently located near Troutman and Statesville's downtown areas and I-77. All appliances stay with the home including security cameras.