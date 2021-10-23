Great open floorplan for entertaining and enjoying the family activities. Split bedroom plan with 2 bedrooms in front of home, large inviting entry hall with access from garage. Amazing kitchen to prepare the meals and bakery and cocktails or coffee station in the butlers pantry with wet bar. Ample 42" dark cabinets cabinets, granite counters and black s/s appliances. Island is great for dining and/or serving. Large great room easy to style with your furnishings. Primary bedroom with sitting area/nursery with access to the screened porch. Primary bath with granite countertop, dual sinks and oversized tile shower and seamless glass door. Walk in closet and separate closet for linens, incidentals etc. Rear yard offers a screened in porch, concrete and extended stone patio. Backs onto the elevated 11th fairway. Secondary HOA $600-620 is for the Larkin Sports Amenity (pool, tennis, cabana) and annual membership is voluntary. $350 HOA for entrance and common areas is mandatory.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $360,000
