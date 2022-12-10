 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $359,900

This is a new construction home in the beautiful and tucked-away Statesville neighborhood of Brittian Hills. It boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with just over 2000 square feet and a bonus room over the 2 car garage. It will have a vinyl exterior. Inside you will find luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout as well as carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen will come with granite countertops and stainless steel Fridgidaire appliances. Paint color is "City Loft" by Sherwin-Williams which is very similar to an agreeable grey. Very conveniently located to the Statesville Regional Airport and local golf courses. Property is eligible for USDA financing! No money down! No modifications or changes to the finishes will be made to this home. Schedule your showing today!

