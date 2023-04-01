New build in the desirable East Statesville area! One story living on almost 1/2 acre! Beautiful WHITE vinyl exterior. Enter the covered porch to a split living plan with a large family room. LVP flooring in main living space and carpeted bedrooms. Primary bedroom features a large walk in closet and en suite bathroom with tile shower. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and a pantry. Step out on the back porch to enjoy your morning coffee. Estimated completion is June/July!
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $359,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It isn’t an April Fool’s joke: Troutman residents will have to drive a little further this April if they want a taste of Randy’s Bar B Que.
A celebration broke out in an Iredell County convenience store on Thursday after Jo Anne Brown, of Harmony, won a $1 million prize on a scratc…
A substitute teacher at a local middle school was charged with having marijuana in the classroom, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
The Statesville Police Department said a man has been charged with shooting a woman as she pulled out of her driveway earlier this month.
Joshua Roten of Statesville said his girlfriend could see the shock on his face after a Fast Play ticket revealed a $214,420 jackpot.