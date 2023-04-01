New build in the desirable East Statesville area! One story living on almost 1/2 acre! Beautiful WHITE vinyl exterior. Enter the covered porch to a split living plan with a large family room. LVP flooring in main living space and carpeted bedrooms. Primary bedroom features a large walk in closet and en suite bathroom with tile shower. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and a pantry. Step out on the back porch to enjoy your morning coffee. Estimated completion is June/July!