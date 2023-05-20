New build in the desirable East Statesville area! One story living on almost 1/2 acre! Enter the covered porch to a split living plan with a large family room. LVP flooring in main living space and carpeted bedrooms. Primary bedroom features a large walk in closet and en suite bathroom with tile shower. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and a pantry. Kitchen island and tile backsplash. Step out on the back porch to enjoy your morning coffee. Estimated completion is June/July!
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $359,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
WALLBURG—North Iredell upset the No. 1 seed in the West on Tuesday night, beating Ledford 5-4 in the third round of the 3A state playoffs.
A Silver Alert has been issued for a Statesville woman who was last seen on foot in the Crossroads area.
Kayla Unbehaun was spotted at a shop in Asheville, North Carolina, by someone who recognized her from an episode of Netflix’s “Unsolved Myster…
A former Iredell-Statesville teacher, facing sex offense charges involving a student, was arrested over the weekend following a vehicle crash …
Twelve men, including two Statesville men, are wanted on felony dogfighting and other charges by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Multiple…