3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $358,500

There is so much to love about this full-brick home!The spacious kitchen is complete with granite counters, custom cabinets, additional wall oven, breakfast bar, pantry, recessed lighting and beautiful tile flooring. Tray ceilings in the dining area and bedrooms. Vaulted ceiling in the living room. You will love the gleaming wood floors! The primary suite offers mahogany shelving in closets, and 36' bedroom doors. New paint, range, microwave, dishwasher, and carpet. Basement has beautiful stained concrete floors, tons of storage space and has a built-in safe room. Home also has a central vacuum. A large back deck overlooks the beautiful back yard. Located in an amazing location that is convenient to shopping, dining, parks, and downtown Statesville.