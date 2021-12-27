 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $358,500

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $358,500

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $358,500

There is so much to love about this full-brick home!The spacious kitchen is complete with granite counters, custom cabinets, additional wall oven, breakfast bar, pantry, recessed lighting and beautiful tile flooring. Tray ceilings in the dining area and bedrooms. Vaulted ceiling in the living room. You will love the gleaming wood floors! The primary suite offers mahogany shelving in closets, and 36' bedroom doors. New paint, range, microwave, dishwasher, and carpet. Basement has beautiful stained concrete floors, tons of storage space and has a built-in safe room. Home also has a central vacuum. A large back deck overlooks the beautiful back yard. Located in an amazing location that is convenient to shopping, dining, parks, and downtown Statesville.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert