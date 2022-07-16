New home in the city of Statesville on a quiet street with very little traffic. One story home with a spacious Kitchen and granite countertops Open floor plan with 3 bed and 2 bath. Additional features include vinyl plank flooring throughout and 2 car Garage with storage above. More covered storage in the back of the house with a large Carport.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $355,000
