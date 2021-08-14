3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $353,800

This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home boasts a spacious flat yard and large patio space. Home interior features large common areas on both levels and ample storage throughout. Ground floor includes a dedicated home office, dining room, butler's pantry for additional storage, kitchen island with bar seating, living room facing the backyard, and back hallway with drop zone, coat closet, half bath and garage entry. All bedrooms upstairs adjoin the spacious loft/flex space/living room. Main level garage, 446 sf, includes storage nook and additional closet. Patio out back is 355 sf and covered front porch is 91 sf.