New Construction farmhouse in Cool Spring soon to be ready for a new owner. 3 bedrooms 2 full baths. Open floor plan. Kitchen has nice custom cabinets with granite tops and a full set of appliances to include, range/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Island with eat on bar. Breakfast nook . All this open to the spacious living room. Master bedroom has walkin closet and nice bath with double vanity. The other 2 bedrooms share a bath. A nice separate laundry room. On the exterior you have an attached double car garage. Covered front and back porch overlooking the wooded lot. Agent is related to seller. Home will be measured by 9/18/23.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $352,900
