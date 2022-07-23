 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $350,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $350,000

Large corner lot with plenty of space for a camper/RV, garden, or outdoor projects. This new construction home is packed with features and sits on 1-acre. Minutes to Downtown Statesville, less than half an hour to Mooresville, and under an hour to Charlotte while still outside of city limits - which means no city taxes! This home boasts an open floor plan, with waterproof laminate wood flooring, granite countertops, an oversized kitchen island, vaulted ceiling in living room, and a beautiful master suite equipped with double vanities. The gorgeous tile in both of the bathrooms and laundry room gives the home a custom feel. Don't miss your opportunity to own this exquisite new construction home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Where exactly is NC setting of ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’?

Where exactly is NC setting of ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’?

Almost four years after it first hit bookshelves, the film adaptation of Delia Owens’ 2018 novel “Where the Crawdads Sing” is debuting on the big screen Friday. Since its release, the “Crawdads” book has captivated readers around the world, spending more than 160 weeks on the New York Times’ best sellers list to-date. Now, moviegoers will flock to theaters to see the people and places of the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert