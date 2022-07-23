3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $350,000

Large corner lot with plenty of space for a camper/RV, garden, or outdoor projects. This new construction home is packed with features and sits on 1-acre. Minutes to Downtown Statesville, less than half an hour to Mooresville, and under an hour to Charlotte while still outside of city limits - which means no city taxes! This home boasts an open floor plan, with waterproof laminate wood flooring, granite countertops, an oversized kitchen island, vaulted ceiling in living room, and a beautiful master suite equipped with double vanities. The gorgeous tile in both of the bathrooms and laundry room gives the home a custom feel. Don't miss your opportunity to own this exquisite new construction home.