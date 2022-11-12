 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $350,000

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $350,000

Welcome to this "like new" ranch home on a LEVEL FENCED CORNER lot just on the edge of Troutman. This home features an open, split-bedroom floorplan with covered front porch and rear back deck. The kitchen boasts an almost 9ft granite island for entertaining and SS appliances. There is even a nook that would be great for an offloading area, corner office or extra shelving. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet, walk-in shower and double granite vanity. The yard has plenty of options to add an outbuilding and is low maintenance with minimal trees. Entire home water filtration system installed. Location is minutes to Troutman, Statesville, I-77 and I-40. NO HOA. Low county taxes. Quiet, low traffic area.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Senior accused in racist attack withdraws from U of Kentucky

Senior accused in racist attack withdraws from U of Kentucky

A white University of Kentucky student accused of physically assaulting a Black student worker while repeatedly using racial slurs says she will withdraw from the school. The decision announced Tuesday by a lawyer for 22-year-old Sophia Rosing came after hundreds of students rallied on campus the night before. News outlets report the students called for unity and for the university to quickly address the situation. Officials say Rosing has been charged with assault, public intoxication and disorderly conduct. She pleaded not guilty during an arraignment Monday afternoon. The altercation at Boyd Hall was captured on video and posted to multiple social media platforms.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert