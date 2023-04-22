Welcome To The Serene Golf Course Ranch Home! Three bedrooms, two full baths; open floor plan with lots of natural light & beautiful views of the golf course. Home features a beautiful eat in Kitchen that opens to a backyard with golf course view . Enjoy the cozy kitchen with granite countertops, island & neutral cabinets. All three bedrooms are decent size with plenty of natural light (Primary bedroom has beautiful golf course views). Large two car garage with a main & side entry. Community Amenities include Clubhouse, Pool, Playground, Cabana, Tennis court, Basketball court & much more.