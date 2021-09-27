3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $350,000

Don't miss out on this beautiful, well-maintained Colonial Ranch w/ 2nd Living Quarters Basement Home. It was recently updated with new paint, new vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen along with new granite countertops, new backsplash, new cast iron sink, new electric range and hood. Features 4 fireplaces that include a gas log fireplace on the upper level and one in the basement which is a fully finished 1800+ sq ft home complete with o new vinyl flooring, office, bedroom, full bath w/shower and kitchen that includes refrigerator, oven and dishwasher. 20' x 12 storage shed also conveys. Garage features lighting with work bench and peg board wall for convenient tool storage. Located in the desirable Beverly Heights neighborhood and conveniently located to shopping and restaurants. A must see! Home sold As-Is.