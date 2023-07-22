Welcome HOME! Embrace the charm of this secluded ranch-style home on 1.5+ acres without HOA restrictions. Meticulously maintained, it features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a split floorplan. Discover a detached double garage with amenities—a haven for enthusiasts. The kitchen effortlessly flows into the inviting living room accompanied by a cozy fireplace. You can access the formal dining room from the kitchen as well, perfect for entertaining! The primary bedroom offers a walk-in closet and spacious ensuite bath. Enjoy the tranquil yard from the front porch or sit out back nestled among the trees. Ample parking for cars, campers, and equipment. Don't miss this versatile sanctuary with endless possibilities!
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $350,000
