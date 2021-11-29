3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $345,000

Lots of upgrades in this 1-story home on a large lot with mature trees. NO HOA's, neighborhood with large lots & well maintained homes. Nice landscaping with new tiled front stoop greets you at the front door. Walk into open floor plan with cathedral ceiling great room, dining & kitchen. Luxury vinyl plank floors installed just over a year ago throughout main living area. Primary bath has been renovated with tile shower/bench, painted cabinets, marble counters, double sinks, faucets, LVP flooring. Bedrooms have split floor plan & carpets were replaced in last year. Kitchen has newer SS appliances, backsplash & can lighting. Great room has newer marble fireplace & can lighting. Interior painted last 2yrs., HVAC/smart thermostats 2020. New pressure regulator tank to increase water pressure. Crawlspace encapsulated with dehumidifier. Covered back porch to enjoy the private yard & lg. storage shed with electricity. The concrete driveway and house have been power washed for new owners.