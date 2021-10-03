 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $340,000

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $340,000

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $340,000

Why wait to build new construction? Come see this nearly new gorgeous 3 bedroom ranch, styled with loads of extras and upgrades - ready to go! Great location, in desirable Larkin Golf Community, this neighborhood features several amenities for active lifestyles. A wide paneled entry hall welcomes you into the home which leads to the great room with kitchen and dining area. Overhead, the high coffered ceilings in the great room lend a upscale touch to the space. The home interior features hard surface flooring in main living areas and primary bedroom which is great for those with pets and allergies. Enjoy natural wooded views and sunsets from the large screened porch. This home has too many features to list. Book your showing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mooresville neighborhood files lawsuit against town to stop rezoning
Latest Headlines

Mooresville neighborhood files lawsuit against town to stop rezoning

A brief round of applause and a chorus of thank yous filled the normally-quiet air of the board chambers in Mooresville Town Hall on June 10. After more than an hour of public comment was heard by members of the Mooresville Planning Board from residents of the Silverhook and Gibbs Road communities, board chair Steve McGlothlin made the official announcement that a request meant to facilitate an “automotive country club facility” at the end of North Gibbs Road was not approved, denied by a 4-2 margin.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert