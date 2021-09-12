Owner Financing for this handyman special! 3 bed 1 bath two blocks to main st downtown Statesville! Tax records shows 1406 but home has not been measured. Up and coming area, this house sits on corner lot with private end road to the right of the property for parking. Home needs full reno with some structural that is being worked on soon by the seller. "GC" general contractor for inspection or partnership with seller to flip! Investors, GC's, this is a Motivated seller. Call today to discuss this opportunity. If neighbor to left is willing to sell city has confirmed it fits to build a 4plex!! Many opportunities! Submit all offers!
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $34,900
