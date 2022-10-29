3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $339,900

Here is your chance to own a brand new home in the quiet neighborhood of Kingswood Estates! This property will have vinyl siding on the exterior, as well as luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main level, granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, and carpet in the bedrooms. All kitchen appliances are included. All bedrooms will be upstairs as well as an office. This property is very conveniently located Historic Sites, I-77, and Downtown Statesville. Property is eligible for USDA financing! No money down! Seller is offering a 2/1 interest rate buydown if you use our preferred lender and attorney. Please ask for flyer detailing this 2/1 rate buydown and schedule your showing today!! This property has received it's certificate of occupancy as of 8/5/22. Schedule your showing today!