A MUST SEE, PRACTICALLY NEW 3BR/2.5BTH home in Statesville, priced slightly below neighboring homes, yet boasting some of the best property features found in a new home.. Plenty of natural light flow throughout the open and airy layout; Family room open to gourmet kitchen with Island. Granite countertops, overrange microwave and sooo much more!! Large Master Bedroom and huge walking closet. Upstairs Loft great for movie and game nights. Home located in a Cul d sac and beautiful natural views in the backyard. This home is minutes to I-77, I-40, Parks, Downtown Statesville, Troutman, Mooresville, dining, and shopping.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $339,900
