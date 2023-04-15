NEW CONSTRUCTION! 3 bedroom 2 bath home with LOTS OF UPGRADES! Home offers a large living room, kitchen with custom built cabinets-granite countertops & breakfast area, spacious bedrooms, 12x12 deck, covered front porch, 2 car garage, nice CORNER LOT and much more. Home is located in an established neighborhood. Construction is COMPLETE and ready for new owner.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $339,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A company that removes harmful substances from soil and water is bringing 226 jobs in Iredell County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. The c…
Four people were arrested in an investigation at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Statesville. Three of the people have been banned from the…
A Statesville man was arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop in Iredell County on Sunday.
Police believe the children's mother, Ethal Syretha Steele, 40, shot and killed the children before shooting herself.
NASCAR driver Cody Ware was charged with assault and strangulation in Iredell County on Monday.