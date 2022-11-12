 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $339,000

A New Construction Home conveniently located in the Cool Spring area. Features an open floor plan with a spacious Great room, kitchen,and breakfast nook. Split bedroom plan. Owners suite has a large walk in closet and bath. The other 2 bedrooms share a bath. Luxury vinyl plank flooring. There is a large front porch for all to enjoy and also a deck on the back of home. Dbl attached garage. Concrete drive. Listng agent is related to seller.

