New construction perfectly situated in the desirable Larkin Community in Statesville. The open floor plan allows for a great flow of comfortable living and entertainment. The Kitchen has a Granite Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances, Beautiful Sarsaparilla Colored Cabinets with Satin Nickel Hardware. Carpeted Bedrooms and Laminate Vinyl Plant (LVP) Flooring throughout. Must see to appreciate!
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $334,990
