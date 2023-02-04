New construction perfectly situated in the desirable Larkin Community in Statesville. The open floor plan allows for a great flow of comfortable living and entertainment. The Kitchen has a Granite Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances, Beautiful Sarsaparilla Colored Cabinets with Satin Nickel Hardware. Carpeted Bedrooms and Laminate Vinyl Plant (LVP) Flooring throughout. Must see to appreciate!