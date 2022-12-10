Here is your chance to own a brand new home in the quiet neighborhood of Kingswood Estates! This property will have vinyl siding on the exterior, as well as luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main level, granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, and carpet in the bedrooms. All kitchen appliances are included. All bedrooms will be upstairs as well as an office. This property is very conveniently located Historic Sites, I-77, and Downtown Statesville. Property is eligible for USDA financing! No money down! Schedule your showing now.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $334,900
