3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $332,000

New home in the city of Statesville on a quiet street with very little traffic. One story home with a spacious Kitchen and granite countertops Open floor plan with 3 bed and 2 bath. Additional features include vinyl plank flooring throughout and 2 car Garage with storage above. More covered storage in the back of the house with a large Carport.

