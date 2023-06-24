The most inviting, move-in ready 3 bed/2.5 bath home, with attached 2 car garage, conveniently located close to I-77 and minutes away from downtown areas of Troutman and Statesville. The home sits on a nicely sized lot that has a fully fenced backyard, fresh landscaping, a patio and pergola. The main level boasts an open floor plan, a beautiful white cabinet kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, & island, dining room, powder room and luxury vinyl plank floors throughout. Upstairs features a spacious primary suite with dual vanities and a walk-in closet, secondary bedrooms, a loft & laundry room. Refrigerator, washer and dryer convey! Beautiful community with a pool. A must see!