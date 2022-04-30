3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $329,900

NEW CONSTRUCTION 3 bedroom 2 bath home with LOTS OF UPGRADES! Home offers a large living room with 9ft ceilings, kitchen with custom built cabinets-granite countertops & breakfast area, spacious bedrooms, covered front porch, 12 x 16 rear SCREENED porch, 2 car garage, nice lot and much more. Home is located in an established neighborhood. Construction is COMPLETE and ready for new owner. Please note that tax value is for lot only.