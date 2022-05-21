 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $329,900

Under construction nearing completion 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Cool Springs area on 4.92 acre lot in Lone Pine Meadows sub division Custom cabinets, granite counter tops, luxury vinyl flooring, stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage

