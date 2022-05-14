 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $329,000

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $329,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION! 3 bedroom 2 bath home featuring an open floor plan with 9ft ceilings, kitchen with custom built cabinets with granite countertops & breakfast area, spacious bedrooms, covered front porch with stamped concrete, 2 car garage and outdoor patio area with stamped concrete. The driveway will be concrete. This is a must see!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert