3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $324,997

Beautiful Home in the sought after community of Hidden Lakes. This 3 bed, 2 and a half bath home has beautiful has an open floor plan with modern updates and conveniently located to the community pool! The kitchen has stainless appliances and granite countertops with farm sink and pendant lighting. Office area on the main floor, and loft/game room area upstairs. Primary suite includes walk-in closet and spacious walk-in shower. Upstairs laundry room for convenience. All placed on a premium lot, this home has one of the largest backyards in the neighborhood, fully fenced! Schedule a showing today!

