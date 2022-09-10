 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $324,900

Here is your chance to own a brand new home in an especially quiet and peaceful part of Statesville. This property will have vinyl siding on the exterior, as well as luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main level, granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, and carpet in the bedrooms. All kitchen appliances are included. All bedrooms will be upstairs as well as an office. This property is very conveniently located near I-77. Currently offering 2% seller paid closing costs! This property will likely be complete by mid-September. Schedule your showing today!

