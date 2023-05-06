PRICE IMPROVEMENT!!!! Your wait is over for a beautifully kept, single level home in Hidden Lakes! This 3br/2ba Bayside built in 2016 has all the trimmings you desire. Upgrades include matching granite in the kitchen and primary bathroom, painted cabinets in the kitchen, and timeless hardwoods in the main living area. The oversized master allows for plenty of space to add a sitting area or reading nook. Enjoy the spa-like feel in your garden tub with custom tile inlay. The open floorplan is great for entertaining with a brick patio and private back yard. Community features include sidewalks and a short stroll to the community pool where you'll enjoy lazy summer days with your closest friends. All of these features are just minutes from Statesville and Troutman; also convenient to I77 & I40. Let's set up your showing today before this one is gone!